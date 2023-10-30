Junior High playoff games set Share:







Lockhart Junior High will have a home and away playoff game both on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The 8th Grade White will play for third place on Tuesday at Gonzales Apache Field (1250 St. Paul St.) with kickoff set for 5:30 p.m.

The 7th Grade White will meet Goodnight Middle School for the Championship in a 5:30 p.m. game at Lions Stadium on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, the 8th Grade Maroon will play at San Marcos’ Miller Middle School (301 Foxtrail Run) in the 5:30 p.m. third-place game.

The 7th Grade Maroon will host Miller Middle School for the Championship at 5:30 p.m.

Lions Pride Sports Broadcast will air both of the championship games from Lions Stadium.