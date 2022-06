Local Entertainment lineup Share:







Wednesday, June 29

City of Martindale

Movies in Martindale: “The Sandlot”

The PEARL

Wine Down Wednesday with Dustin Welch, 7-9 p.m.

Thursday, June 30

City of Martindale

Movie: The Sandlot, 8 p.m.

Load Off Fanny’s

Karaoke, 6-9 p.m.

Old Pal

Austin Gilliam, TBD

Friday, July 1

City of Martindale

Matt Moran, Kiko Villamizar Band, 7 p.m.

First Friday

Businesses open later than usual, 5 p.m.

Load Off Fanny’s

Tomfoolery and the Saloonatics, 8-10 p.m.

Old Pal

Phil Hurley, 9:30-11:30 p.m.

The PEARL

Following First Friday: Michael James Band, 8-10 p.m.

Saturday, July 2

City of Martindale

Community Carnival, Noon

Velvet Saddles, 8-10 p.m.

Old Pal

Richard Watson, 9:30-11:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 3

City of Lockhart

Independence Day Extravaganza, 5 p.m. (food, drink, music, skydivers, fireworks at Lockhart City Park)

City of Martindale

Martindale Sunday Market, 9 a.m.

Two Stepping in the Street, 9 a.m.

Aaron McDonnell, 1-3 p.m.

Load Off Fanny’s

Blues Jam, 6-8 p.m.

The PEARL

Sunday Matinee with HalleyAnna, 3-5 p.m.

Monday, July 4

City of Martindale

Independence Day Parade, 10 a.m.

Wednesday, July 6

The PEARL

Stoney Gabel, 7-9 p.m.

