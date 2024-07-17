Local photography art on display at library Share:







By Kyle Mooty

LPR Editor

Caldwell County Creative Collectives (CCCC) is not only showing off the talents of several local photographers, but is supporting the Dr. Eugene Clark Library in the process.

CCCC has opened its first show of local photographers’ Juxtapositions, Self-Portraits, or Movements and the artwork is on display at the library through the second week of August, highlighted by the all-day (through 8 p.m.) showing during First Friday on Aug. 2.

So far, Library Director Bertha Martinez said there were 22 photographs from the event, but CCCC Organizer Sandy Dozier was expected to bring more to exhibit.

Caught by surprise, Martinez said Dozier informed her that any sales of the photographs would be donated to the library.

“I was just wanting to help out locals of Lockhart,” Martinez said. “Then he said that.”

Dozier plans on the CCCC photos being an annual event, including all categories next year.

This year’s photography event ended in June. It is not a contest as Dozier said he “just wanted to make sure everyone had fun.”

“We had about 40 sign up this year, but some got cold feet, I guess,” Dozier said.

It’s the second year for CCCC, and Dozier said the club hopes to get things ready for the 2025 event by May or June.

Some of Sandy and Cheryl Dozier’s artwork can be found at www.instagram.com/maplestreetpix.