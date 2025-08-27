Lockhart advances road and infrastructure improvements Share:







By Anthony Collins

LPR Editor

Lockhart’s ongoing downtown infrastructure project has reached another milestone as construction crews continue to make visible progress around the Square and surrounding streets.

Recent work included the full replacement of the sidewalk along the west side of Main Street, between Market and San Antonio Streets. Additionally, South Main Street, stretching from Prairie Lea to Market, was reconstructed and repaved, alongside improvements to Church Street and Walnut Street. To enhance pedestrian safety and visibility, eight new pedestrian lights have been installed at the four courthouse intersections.

The next phase of the project will focus on several key improvements. Crews are scheduled to complete the installation of a wastewater line behind Market Street, and the contractor will also move forward with paving on North Main and North Commerce Streets.

Downtown enhancements will continue with the installation of tree medians around the courthouse Square. Paving operations are planned to begin on Commerce Street, between San Antonio and Market (west side), followed by paving on Main and Market Streets.

City officials emphasize that the upgrades are part of Lockhart’s long-term downtown revitalization strategy, aimed at improving accessibility, safety, and overall infrastructure to support future growth.