Lockhart Animal Shelter receives donation Share:







Clear Fork Elementary Lions made a purr-ty big impact recently.

The Lions from Clear Fork’s NEHS visited the Lockhart Animal Shelter to present a donation and share their support for the important work being done to care for local animals in need.

The students raised $450 for the shelter through a week of “pet adoptions,” where students adopted a stuffed animal to support the cause.

This donation will go toward providing food, supplies, and care for animals awaiting their forever homes.

LISD is proud of these Lions for their kindness and commitment to our community.

Thank you to our CFE NEHS sponsors for #UnLockingPotential in these Lions.