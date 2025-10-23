Lockhart boys cross country advance to UIL State Championship Share:







By LISD Staff

Screenshot

The Lockhart Boys Cross Country team will be represented at the 50th UIL State Championship Meet for the 29th time in 36 years on Friday, October 31, 2025. Junior Ethan Herrera placed 5th out of 189 runners, earning his second consecutive individual qualification and third overall appearance at the State Meet. In 2023, Herrera competed as part of the Lockhart team that advanced to state. He completed the 3.1-mile (5,000-meter) course in 16 minutes, 22 seconds, finishing among the top ten individual qualifiers.

The Lions turned in their best team performance of the season at the Region IV Championships, held October 20 on the campus of Texas A&M–Corpus Christi. Lockhart finished 7th out of 24 teams, surpassing District 25-5A champion Cedar Park and runner-up Buda Hays, who placed 11th and 12th respectively. This season marks the 33rd time in the past 38 years that Lockhart has qualified for the regional meet. In those 33 appearances, the Lions have never finished lower than 9th among the 71 schools in Region IV.

Head Coach Scott Hippensteel credited his team’s consistency and focus throughout the race and season.

“I thought Ethan Herrera ran a very smart race,” Hippensteel said. “He started in about 30th place and steadily moved up through the field. I don’t think anyone passed him after the first 400 meters.”

“Today we came within just three team spots of qualifying for the State Meet,” he added. “Overall, I think we had a great season and we improved as much as we ever have during one year. I was really proud of how dedicated this team was all season long.”

Hippensteel also noted the valuable support from athletes across other sports.

“I’m very grateful to all the athletes who ran from our other programs,” he said. “More than 50 soccer players competed in at least one meet this year, and having them involved made a huge difference for our program.”

Lockhart will now look forward to cheering on Ethan Herrera, who will represent the Lions at the UIL State Championship Meet on October 31 in Round Rock.