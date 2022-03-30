Lockhart hires Parks and Recreation Director￼ Share:







The City of Lockhart welcomes Travis Hughes as the City’s Parks and Recreation Director. He began his work for the City on March 29. Last year, the City’s Parks and Cemetery Maintenance Division was reorganized into a Parks and Recreation Department to bring additional emphasis to recreation programming and special events in the community.

“Mr. Hughes’ extensive experience in the recreation field will be instrumental for the development of the City’s new Parks and Recreation Department,” said City Manager Steve Lewis. “He will play a pivotal role as Lockhart continues to grow and develop our park and trail system, along with expanding our recreation programming and special events. We are pleased to welcome him to Lockhart and have him join the City team.”

Hughes spent most of his life in the Rio Grande Valley, spending his childhood in the Donna/McAllen area. He earned his bachelor’s and master’s degree in kinesiology, with a specialization in sports management, from Texas A&M University before returning home to the Valley to start his career. Hughes brings over 25 years of experience in the recreation field to Lockhart, which included serving as the University of Texas-Rio Grande Valley’s Director of University Recreation, Superintendent of Recreation for the City of McAllen, and Student Union Assistant Director at the University of Texas-Pan American. Most recently, he served as the General Manager of the Big Blue Swim School in Georgia. Hughes is relocating back to Texas and is looking forward to expanding recreation in Lockhart.

“It’s very exciting to come home to Texas and even more exciting to have the opportunity to start a brand-new Parks and Recreation Department from the ground up,” said Hughes. “I’m looking forward to becoming a member of the Lockhart community and building something together that we can all be proud of. It’s truly an honor to be selected for this role.”

As the new Parks and Recreation Director, Hughes will focus on developing a strong recreation program, well maintained, and aesthetically pleasing park and recreation facilities as outlined in the citizen-based 2018 Parks, Recreation and Open Space Master Plan, as well as maintaining and improving the cemetery services.