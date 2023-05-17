Lockhart ISD selects Marshall as the new principal for Bluebonnet Elementary School Share:







LISD

Lockhart Independent School District announced the selection of Emily Marshall as the new principal of Bluebonnet Elementary School.

Marshall joins Lockhart ISD with 18 years of educational experience. Most recently, Marshall served as the Assistant Principal at Fuentes Elementary in Hays Consolidated Independent School District.

Prior to joining the Fuentes Elementary administration team, Marshall served as Assistant Principal of Pfluger Elementary in Hays CISD. At Pfluger, Marshall helped lead her campus to a “B” rating with the Texas Education Agency. Under her leadership, Pfluger’s discipline referrals were reduced after she led the implementation of positive behavioral interventions and supports and a restorative discipline program on the campus.

Marshall also brings valuable experience in guiding Emergent Bilingual students towards success. In 2020, she organized and developed Pfluger’s TELPAS (Texas English Language Proficiency Assessment System) testing to achieve the most TELPAS growth in all of Hays CISD.

Marshall also served as Principal of Hays CISD’s Elementary Summer School in June 2022.

Marshall began her career in education as a teacher at Del Valle Elementary in Del Valle Independent School District in 2005. There, she served as a grade level leader for nine years, where she assisted administration in hiring quality teachers and designed and launched a districtwide support system for new teachers. As a teacher, she supported and guided multiple student-teachers through mentorship on classroom management, lesson planning, and activity organization. Marshall also gained experience with special services students during this time, where she modified the general education curriculum for special-needs students using various instructional techniques and technologies.

In the 2010-2011 school year, Marshall’s commitment to excellence earned her the title of Del Valle Elementary’s Teacher of the Year.

Marshall has demonstrated her commitment to learning and growing as a leader through various professional development opportunities. In the 2019-2020 school year, she participated in the Hays CISD Aspiring Principals Academy, where she prepared for principalship through building sample budgets, learned from district administration and principals, and honed her leadership skills. Marshall is also a member of the E3 Alliance’s Peer Learning Network and the Texas Elementary Principals and Supervisors Association (TEPSA). She has attended the TEPSA Conference yearly since 2017, continuing her professional development and growth in school leadership.

In 2022, Marshall was named Region 13’s TEPSAN of the year. From 2020-2022, she served as Treasurer of TEPSA’s Region 13 Board and was a member of the Marketing and Membership Committee.

“I am honored to join Lockhart ISD as the new principal of Bluebonnet Elementary where we can continue to grow our students and unlock their potential,” Marshall shared. “I look forward to bringing my love of building relationships and creating citizens ready for a future world by having fun together, while continuing to stay locked on excellence. As I join the Lockhart and Bluebonnet family, I am excited for the opportunity to meet and build relationships with our students, families, and the community.”

“We’re thrilled to welcome Emily Marshall to Lockhart ISD,” Superintendent Mark Estrada shared. “She brings nearly 20 years of educational experience and a demonstrated commitment to excellence as an administrator. During her time as an educator in Hays CISD and Del Valle ISD, she’s helped thousands of students unlock their potential through innovative program development. With 12 years of experience as a classroom teacher, she understands how to best support teachers and students. We are confident that under her leadership, Bluebonnet Elementary will continue to make strides in educational excellence.”

Marshall will begin in her new role on July 1 as current Bluebonnet Elementary School Belinda Vasquez joins the district leadership team as the Director of Curriculum and Instruction.

Marshall earned a Bachelor of Science in Interdisciplinary Studies from Texas State University in 2004 and a Master of Education in Educational Leadership from Texas State University in 2016. She has earned various educational certifications, including EC-12 Principal, T-TESS Appraiser, Classroom Teacher, EC-4 Generalist, and English Second Language/Gifted and Talented.