Lockhart ISD welcomes new teachers Share:







Lockhart ISD officially welcomed a new group of teachers, staff, and administrators during its first summer onboarding event, giving the district’s newest team members a chance to get acquainted before the start of the upcoming school year.

The onboarding provided an opportunity for new employees to learn about the district, meet fellow educators, and receive important information to help them prepare for the months ahead.

District officials credited the Human Resources team for organizing a welcoming and informative event that helped introduce the newest members of the Lockhart ISD family.

With another school year just around the corner, district leaders say they are excited to see the new teachers, staff, and administrators make a positive impact in classrooms and across campuses.

Lockhart ISD welcomed its newest employees with a simple message: “We’re glad you’re here,” as they begin the next chapter of their educational journey in the district.