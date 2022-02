Lockhart JH strong in shortened meet Share:







From staff reports

While the Lockhart Junior High Invitational was called early due to high winds, cold weather and time, results were sporadic at best. Nevertheless, Lockhart still managed to claim first place in the team standings in three of the four divisions – boys’ 7th and 8th grades, and girls’ 8th grade. Only five events were completed.

Lockhart athletes captured several individual first-place awards.

Listed below are the top four from each of the events that were completed:

7th Grade Girls

2400 Meter Run

Finals

1 Touihar, Aya — Dailey Middle 10:30.60

2 Tabilog, Hannah — Bastrop Middle 10:54.34

3 Arias, Sherlyn — Bastrop Middle 11:08.02

4 Lopez, Anayeli — Cedar Creek 11:12.17

8th Grade Girls

2400 Meter Run

Finals

1 Martinez-Olvera, Clariss — Lockhart JH 10:16.64

2 Woody, Teyla — Ojeda Middle 10:36.98

3 Albiter-Diaz, Kimberly — Manor New Tech 10:59.11

4 Ponce, Lleraldin — Bastrop Middle 11:02.50

7th Grade Boys

2400 Meter Run

Finals

1 Torres, Johan — Bastrop Middle 9:08.16

2 Malagon, Gerardo — Del Valle Middle 9:31.11

3 Romney, Tannen — Bastrop Middle 10:01.59

4 Archer, Keaton — Lockhart JH 10:05.19

8th Grade Boys

2400 Meter Run

Finals

1 Ruiz, David — Lockhart JH 9:16.41

2 Green, Trent — Bastrop Middle 9:39.80

3 Boydston, Kai — Lockhart JH 10:09.03

4 Perales, Benjamin — Lockhart JH 10:14.75

7th Grade Girls

4×100 Meter Relay

Finals

1 Manor Middle School ‘A’ 58.07 (Austin, Walls, Haywood, Woods)

2 Dailey Middle School ‘A’ 58.29 (Marshall, Castro, Echevarria, Flemming)

3 Bastrop Middle School ‘A’ 59.62 (Allnut, Ware, Clay, Runnels)

4 Lockhart JH ‘A’ 1:00.93 (Nariyah Franks, Beah St Leger, Jordann Deutsch, Adalaya Bowman)

8th Grade Girls

4×100 Meter Relay

Finals

1 Lockhart JH ‘A’ 56.82 (Sabrina Araiza, Mackenzie Mayfield, Lizzy Staton, Bailey O’Keefe)

2 Del Valle Middle School ‘A’ 57.05 (Melton, Bradshaw, Jones, Whitley)

3 Manor Middle School ‘A’ 58.94 (Cooper, Baker, Holloway, Chavez, Sara)

4 Cedar Creek Middle School ‘A’ 59.18 (Koutsos, Muniz, Winston, Jones)

7th Grade Boys

4×100 Meter Relay

Finals

1 Lockhart JH ‘A’ 48.38 (Nathan Roland, Kaidyn Roland-Brite, Kadon Moebes, Jordan Haynes)

2 Cedar Creek Middle School ‘A’ 52.72 (Padilla Canales, Gonzalez, Romero-Rosales, Borrego)

3 Manor New Tech ‘A’ 54.47 (Wright, Staes, Posada, Youtchok)

4 Bastrop Middle School ‘A’ 55.39 (Maxfield, Nielsen, Rangel, Carbajal)

8th Grade Boys

4×100 Meter Relay

Finals

1 Del Valle Middle School ‘A’ 49.63 (Dent, Hunt, Nunez, White)

2 Dailey Middle School ‘A’ 49.65 (Narciso-Rodriguez, Tyler, Baltimore, Syree)

3 Cedar Creek Middle School ‘A’ 50.97 (Torres, Raschke, Orr, Fackler)

4 Lockhart JH ‘A’ 51.04 (Ethan Aguirre, Kealan Liles, Miguel Portillo, Dylan White)

7th Grade Girls

100 Meter Hurdles

Finals

1 Martin, Nylla — Manor Middle 21.34 2

2 Denucci, Carenza — Bastrop Middle 21.47 2

3 Gayler, Hale — Founders Classical Aca. 21.85

4 Davila, Ayva — Lockhart JH 22.79 3

8th Grade Girls

100 Meter Hurdles

Finals

1 O’Keefe, Bailey — Lockhart JH 18.80 3

2 Roberts, Mackenzy — Cedar Creek 20.83 3

3 Whitley, Charizma — Del Valle Middle 20.87 2

4 Lawhon, Kenadee — Bastrop Middle 21.36 2

7th Grade Boys

110 Meter Hurdles

Finals

1 Tijerina, Joe — Lockhart JH 22.52 2

2 Arnold, Isaiah — Bastrop Middle 23.84 2

3 Martinez, Julian — Manor New Tech 23.91 2

4 Findlay-Laage, John C. — Cedar Creek 24.64 1

8th Grade Boys

110 Meter Hurdles

Finals

1 Sigala, Jorge — Lockhart JH 19.24 1

2 Ibarra, Rodolfo — Lockhart JH 19.48 2

3 Campos, Julian — Bastrop Middle 21.91 2

4 Davis, Anthony — Del Valle Middle 22.14 1

7th Grade Gorls

100 Meter Dash

Finals

1 Woods, Kayla — Manor Middle 14.31 1

2 Marshall, Mikay’Ja — Dailey Middle 14.72 4

3 Curry, Maliya — Manor New Tech 15.05 2

4 Wells, Janiya — Manor New Tech 15.10 1

8th Grade Girls

100 Meter Dash

Finals

1 Best, Naqell — Decker Middle 14.15 4

2 Brown, Nevaeh — Manor Middle 14.76 1

3 Haywood, Maggie — Bastrop Middle 14.78 2

4 Jones, Herriah — Del Valle Middle 14.83 3

7th Grade Boys

Boys 100 Meter Dash

Finals

1 Roland-Brite, Kaidyn Lockhart JH 12.32 3

2 Moebes, Kadon Lockhart JH 13.49 4

3 Roland, Nathan Lockhart JH 13.53 1

4 Staes, Joseph Manor New Tech 13.87 3

8th Grade Boys

100 Meter Dash

Finals

1 Baltimore, Syree — Dailey Middle 12.65 2

2 Aguirre, Ethan — Lockhart JH 12.94 3

3 Hunt, Kennis — Del Valle Middle 13.03 3

4 Henry, Cornell — Dailey Middle 13.24 4

7th Grade Girls

4×200 Meter Relay

Finals

1 Bastrop Middle School ‘A’ 2:04.78 (Allnut, Brown, Ware, Clay)

2 Dailey Middle School ‘A’ 2:13.61 (Marshall, Castro, Flemming, Thomas)

3 Manor New Tech ‘A’ 2:13.91 (Edwards, Sinnie, Truong, Curry)

4 Lockhart JH ‘A’ 2:15.60 (Nariyah Franks, Beah St Leger, Jordann Deutsch, Adalaya Bowman)

8th Grade Girls

4×200 Meter Relay

Finals

1 Bastrop Middle School ‘A’ 2:02.79 (Allen-Washington, Hickman, Weldon-Diaz, Faz)

2 Lockhart JH ‘A’ 2:09.49 (Sabrina Araiza, Elizabeth Staton, Bailey O’Keefe, Mackenzie Mayfield)

3 Del Valle Middle School ‘A’ 2:11.59 (Melton, Mpiere, Bradshaw, Jones)

4 Cedar Creek Middle School ‘A’ 2:16.34 (Garcia, Cavanaugh, Isch, Djang)

7th Grade Boys

4×200 Meter Relay

Finals

1 Lockhart JH ‘A’ 1:54.19 (Malik Hill, Evan Estrada, Peyton Jackson, George A. McGee Lewis)

2 Cedar Creek Middle School ‘A’ 1:56.67 (Padilla Canales, Findlay-Laage, Gonzalez, Borrego)

3 Bastrop Middle School ‘A’ 1:57.43 (Carbajal, Benoit, Thomas, Washington)

4 Manor Middle School ‘A’ 1:58.45 (Adams, Ruiz-Jaramillo, Goff, Johnson)

8th Grade Boys

4×200 Meter Relay

Finals

1 Cedar Creek Middle School ‘A’ 1:54.06 (Torres, Orr, Regalado, Fackler)

2 Lockhart JH ‘A’ 1:58.34 (Rodolfo Ibarra, Ayden Scott, Jorge Sigala, Christian Gonzalez)

3 Manor New Tech ‘A’ 2:01.55 (Badou, Hughes, Osisiogu, Cyphers)

4 Bastrop Middle School ‘A’ 2:04.47 (Williams, McDonald, Pucek, Rockwell)

7th Grade Girls

Team

1) Bastrop Middle School 57

2) Dailey Middle School 50

3) Manor Middle School 40

4) Manor New Tech 23

5) Lockhart JH 20

6) Del Valle Middle School 12

7) Cedar Creek Middle School 7

8) Founders Classical Academy 6

9) Ojeda Middle School 2

8th Grade Girls

Team

1) Lockhart JH 56

2) Bastrop Middle School 39

2) Del Valle Middle School 39

4) Cedar Creek Middle School 25

5) Manor Middle School 22

6) Ojeda Middle School 12

7) Decker Middle School 10

8) Dailey Middle School 8

9) Manor New Tech 6

7th Grade Boys

Team

1) Lockhart JH 78

2) Bastrop Middle School 47

3) Cedar Creek Middle School 38

4) Manor New Tech 23

5) Manor Middle School 12

6) Del Valle Middle School 10

7) Ojeda Middle School 5

8) Decker Middle School 4

8th Grade Boys

Team

1) Lockhart JH 70

2) Cedar Creek Middle School 34

2) Del Valle Middle School 34

4) Dailey Middle School 31

5) Bastrop Middle School 27

6) Manor New Tech 14