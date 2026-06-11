Lockhart JR.-Sr. Cheer wins big at UCA Cheer Camp Share:







What an incredible week for the Lockhart Cheer Program. LISD athletes represented Lockhart with pride, leadership, spirit, and excellence. The awards they brought home included:

•Spirit Stick Award for the entire Lockhart Cheer Program

•Lockhart Jr. Cheer earned a Blue Superior Ribbon, Sideline Performance

•Lockhart Sr. Cheer earned a Blue Superior Ribbon, Sideline Performance

•Lockhart Jr. Cheer earned a Superior Blue Ribbon, Camp Routine

•Lockhart Sr. Cheer earned 3rd Overall, Sideline Routine division

•Lockhart Jr. Cheer, Most Improved at camp

•Pin It Forward Recipients Averi Pulliam, Natalie Gonzales and Vincent Moreno were recognized for their kindness, leadership, positivity, and spirit.

UCA Staff Invites for Averi Pulliam, Sariah Johnson, Natalie Gonzales and Vincent Moreno

•All-American Cheerleaders – Sariah Johnson, Kendra Mendoza and Emma Morua

•All-American Mascot, Vincent Moreno

•Lucky Mascots had an outstanding camp week and brought home several honors:

•Camp Champ-Lucky, Vincent Moreno

•Most Improved-Lucky Jr., Blakely Scott

•Positivity Award-Lucky Mini, Hayden Adcock

And a special shoutout to Lucky, who earned the coveted “Wiggle the Pickle” award on Night 2 of camp.

These honors and awards reflect the countless dedication and heart that LISD athletes put into representing Lockhart.

Thank you to Coach Pittman, Coach Davis and Coach Dahlberg for their time, dedication and leadership.