Lockhart Kiwanis Club held 19th Annual 5K Stampede

By Nicole Burnett

The Lockhart Kiwanis Club hosted its 19th annual 5K Stampede on Saturday, April 26. Over 200 participants took to the course for this family friendly event. The Stampede had something for everyone including awards for strollers and dogs.

The coveted cowbell awards were given to the top 3 runners from each age group. Lockhart Kiwanis 5K Stampede Results Award | Athlete Guild.

Team Awards were given out with Lockhart Warriors taking 1st place. A full lists of results can be found at Lockhart Kiwanis 5K Stampede Results | Athlete Guild.

A special thanks to Ready to Run for the gift cards given to Lockhart ISD employees Michael Ramirez & Yvonne Garcia who “OUTRAN the SUPERINTENDENT”.

Special thanks to the over 60 sponsors who supported this event. The 5K Stampede is the club’s largest fundraiser to raise money to provide scholarships to graduating students. The Lockhart Kiwanis Club meets every Tuesday at Terry Black’s BBQ from 12pm-1pm. All are welcomed to join this meeting. The group is also looking for educational presentations about services in the area. Contact Nicole Burnett at 512-398-2421 for more information.