Lockhart Lions set for 2nd Annual Midnight Madness Celebration Share:







Lockhart Lion fans are invited to dust off their spirit gear and come together for an evening of family-friendly fun during the annual Midnight Madness celebration. The event will begin on Friday night 8/7 at 8 p.m with a tailgate gathering, giving fans an opportunity to show their Lion pride and prepare for the upcoming football season. Anyone interested in participating in the tailgate should contact Richard Ybarra with the Lockhart Athletic Booster Club.

Local vendors will also be on hand throughout the evening, offering fans a chance to shop for Lockhart Lions apparel, accessories and other spirit items. The excitement will move into Lions Stadium at 11 p.m. for a community pep rally featuring plenty of school spirit and enthusiasm. The evening will conclude with the Lockhart High School football team taking the field for a special midnight practice. Lion fans of all ages are encouraged to attend and help kick off the new season while supporting Lockhart’s student-athletes.