Lockhart nips Bastrop; Gomez clutch vs. Hyde Park







From staff reports

After an earlier tie, Lockhart came away with a 4-3 victory over Bastrop Monday.

Landon Hernandez led the Lions to victory on the mound as the senior allowed six hits, three runs and striking out seven over six innings of work.

Julian Serna threw one inning in relief out of the bullpen, recording the last three outs to earn the save for Lockhart.

Elija Vaquera took the loss for Bastrop. The Bulldog surrendered three runs on three hits over three innings, striking out two.

Ethan Bryant, Santiago Guerra, Jacob Contreras, and Ethan Mendez each managed a hit for Lockhart.

Bastrop racked up seven hits on the day. Luke Williams and Austin Tabola all managed multiple hits for Bastrop.

Lockhart 5,

Hyde Park 4

Gavin Gomez singled on a 2-2 count to score the winning run as Lockhart edged Hyde Park of Austin, 5-4, on Friday.

The win was the first of the young season for LHS, which is now 1-1-1.

LHS was nipped in an extra-inning affair by Cedar Creek, 6-5, and tied Bastrop, 3-3.

Lockhart is scheduled to play host to Bastrop on Monday with first pitch set for 6 p.m.

Tied with Hyde Park at 4-4, Lockhart won when his single capped of a rally from an early 3-0 deficit.

Ethan Mendez was the winning pitcher for Lockhart. The righthander allowed seven hits and four runs over six innings, striking out five.

Gomez and Gage Deutsch all had hit for LHS.

Cedar Creek 6,

Lockhart 5

The Feb. 21 game against Cedar Creek was a heartbreaker for Lockhart, as it lost the lead late in a 6-5 defeat. The game was tied at 5-5 with Cedar Creek batting in the top of the 10th when an error scored the winning run.

Lockhart lost despite out-hitting Cedar Creek, 11-9.

Lockhart put up three runs in the sixth inning. The offensive firepower by Lockhart was led at the plate by Nick Ogeda and Jacob Whisenant, who each drove in runs.

Gage Deutsch took the loss for Lockhart. The righthander surrendered two runs on two hits over four innings, striking out four and walking none.

Landon Hernandez started the game for the Lions. The pitcher surrendered four runs on seven hits over six innings, striking out six. Joel Ornelas started the game for Cedar Creek, lasting seven innings, allowing seven hits and four runs while striking out two.

Lockhart racked up 11 hits on the day. Ogeda, Jacob Contreras, and Ethan Bryant all managed multiple hits for LHS. Ogeda led the Lions, going 3-for-5.

Lockhart 3,

Bastrop 3

Lockhart and Bastrop played to a 3-3 tie on Feb. 24. Lockhart tied the game on an error in the fifth inning.

Gage Deutsch went 2-for-2 at the plate to lead Lockhart. Ivan Gonzales finished pitching for LHS with eight strikeouts on the day.