Lockhart Police asks for public assistance identifying two robbery suspects￼

City of Lockhart

The Lockhart Police Department needs the community’s help identifying two people who robbed two Lockhart gas stations Tuesday night, Oct. 4. The robberies occurred at the North Valero Gas Station on 1317 N. Colorado St. and the Texaco Gas Station on 1325 S. Colorado St.

Investigators believe both crimes were committed by the same two suspects, who were both wearing dark clothing, dark face coverings, gloves, and armed with black, semi-automatic handguns at the time of the robberies. They were also seen getting away from both scenes in a dark colored four-door passenger car, where a possible third suspect was waiting as the driver.

If you have any information about any or both incidents, please call the Lockhart Police Department at (512) 398-4401.