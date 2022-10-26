Post Register

Lockhart Police Chief retires￼

Local News
City of Lockhart

Ernesto Pedraza has announced his retirement as Police Chief from the City of Lockhart, effective Monday Oct.24.

Chief Pedraza shared his appreciation for the many great individuals he has worked with over the last 5 and-a-half years,” Lockhart City Manager Steve Lewis said. “The City of Lockhart and I appreciate his service to the organization and the community.” 

The City is in the process of selecting an interim police chief. Recruitment for the next Lockhart Police Chief has commenced.

