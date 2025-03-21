Lockhart PD investigating homicide at City Park Share:







City of Lockhart

At approximately 2 a.m. on Friday, March 21, the Lockhart Police Department received information regarding a deceased person at City Park.

Police officers were dispatched to the park. Upon conducting a search, a body of a young man was located. The victim suffered injuries consistent with foul play.

After an initial investigation, Lockhart Police detained a person of interest who was questioned. The crime scene remains active, so police ask the public to avoid City Park and the neighboring area.

There is no threat to the public. The investigation is ongoing.