May 15, 1948-March 20, 2025

Patty (Wilson) Williams, of Lockhart, Texas, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on March 20, 2025. She departed this world surrounded by the love of her family, leaving a legacy of kindness, faith, and devotion that will forever inspire us.

A devout Christian, Patty lived her life as a testament to her unwavering faith and love for God. Her love, faithfulness, and compassion touched the lives of everyone who had the privilege of knowing her. Patty was a loyal and devoted First Lockhart Baptist Church member since 1997 and a member of the Redeemed Sunday School class. She was a devoted wife, mother, and Mamaw.

Patty was born in Lockhart on May 15, 1948, and graduated from Lockhart High School in 1966. While attending school in Lockhart, she met the love of her life, Ralph Williams, in 1st grade and married him on May 10, 1968. They were married for more than 56 years, a testament to their enduring bond and commitment. Together, they built a life filled with faith, love, laughter, and countless memories. She and Ralph lived in Austin and Creedmoor- where they raised their children, and in 1997, they returned to live in Lockhart.

Patty is survived by her devoted husband, Ralph Williams of Lockhart, Texas; daughter Angie Wade, and husband Shane, of Allen, Texas, son David Williams and wife, Leslie, of Buda, Texas; grandchildren Abigail, Megan, and Emily Wade, of Allen, Texas and Drayton Williams, of Buda, Texas; cousin, Kay Hiscoe, of Austin, Texas; sisters-in-law Norma Ehrig, of Gonzales, Texas and Susan Johnson, of Belton, Texas; brothers-in-law Willis Patton, of Temple, Texas and Tim Patton, of Hollister, California and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents, Bill and Estelle (Seeliger) Wilson, and her sister, Peggy Hoffman and her husband Kenneth Hoffman, and brother-in-law, Larry Ehrig.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to those who were by her side during her eight-year health battle at Parkview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Visitation will be held at First Lockhart Baptist Church on Monday, March 24, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Services will be held at First Lockhart Baptist Church at 11 a.m. that same day, with Pastor David Peyton officiating. Interment will follow and take place at Jeffrey Cemetery in McMahan, Texas.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Lockhart Baptist Church, 315 West Prairie Lea Street, Lockhart, Texas.

Arrangements by Harrell’s Funeral Home of Austin.