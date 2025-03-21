Lockhart Police make arrest in connection to homicide at City Park Share:







City of Lockhart

Lockhart Police have arrested 19-year-old Aaron Jose Lopez in connection with the homicide of 19-year-old Michael Glasscock at City Park, 504 E. City Park Rd. At approximately 2 a.m. on Friday, March 21, 2025, the Lockhart Police Department received information regarding a deceased person. The victim’s body was located with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds.

After an initial investigation, Lockhart Police developed probable cause to arrest Lopez. He was detained and later charged with first-degree Murder and Abuse of a Corpse.

The scene at City Park has since been cleared and there is no threat to the public.

The Lockhart Police Department would like to thank the Texas Rangers and the Caldwell County District Attorney’s Office for their assistance with the investigation.

This is the first homicide investigation of 2025 in Lockhart.

The investigation is ongoing.