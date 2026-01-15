Lockhart Shelter begins cat trapping effort Share:







By Anthony Collins

LPR Editor

The Lockhart Animal Shelter will begin trapping cats in several neighborhoods this week following reports of nuisance cats posing health and safety concerns, according to a statement released by the shelter on Monday.

In a social media post shared Monday afternoon, shelter officials notified residents that humane cat traps would be placed in targeted areas, including West San Antonio Street, Medina Street, Fir Street, and Bois D’Arc Street. The effort is part of the shelter’s ongoing animal control operations aimed at addressing community complaints while ensuring the welfare of the animals involved.

Once a cat is trapped, shelter staff will evaluate it on an individual basis to determine the most appropriate outcome. According to the shelter, cats may be enrolled in its Trap-Neuter-Return (TNR) program or placed into the adoption program, depending on several factors. TNR involves humanely trapping cats, having them spayed or neutered and vaccinated, and then returning them to their original environment when appropriate.

Final placement decisions will be based on a range of considerations, including whether the cat has been identified as a nuisance, has access to a reliable food source, displays social or feral behavior, or would be better suited to living away from people. Shelter officials said weighing these factors helps ensure the best possible outcome for each animal while balancing community concerns.

The shelter emphasized that it does not intend to trap or remove owned cats. Officials urged residents in the targeted areas to keep their cats indoors during the trapping period, noting that this is the safest way for owners to prevent their pets from being inadvertently caught.

All trapped cats will be scanned for microchips. If a microchip is found, shelter staff will attempt to contact the registered owner to arrange reunification. The shelter also advised pet owners whose cats are already microchipped to verify that their contact information is current with the microchip registry to avoid delays if their pet is brought in.

For owners whose cats are not yet microchipped, the shelter is encouraging proactive action. The standard cost to microchip a cat at the shelter is $15. However, officials announced a limited-time incentive: owners who bring a current rabies vaccination certificate will receive free microchipping and registration services through Saturday, Jan. 24.

The shelter also issued a reminder to the public not to interfere with or tamper with cat traps placed in the community. Interfering with animal control operations is unlawful, officials said, and doing so can compromise both public safety and animal welfare.

In addition, the shelter reiterated existing city requirements, noting that under Lockhart City Ordinance, all cats and dogs within city limits must be microchipped, registered, and up to date on rabies vaccinations.

Residents with questions or concerns about the trapping program are encouraged to contact the Lockhart Animal Shelter directly for more information.