Over $3M awarded to deepen local coverage of health and social issues Share:







By Leesa Teale

LPR Publisher

In January 2026, St. David’s Foundation launched the Strengthening Local Media to Advance Community Health funding opportunity, focused on supporting local media organizations and community-centered journalism that strengthen coverage of health and social issues impacting Central Texans, particularly those facing the greatest health disparities. This open call was centered on the Foundation’s belief that Central Texans are stronger when they are connected – to each other, to vital resources, and to opportunities that shape and improve their communities.

Last week, The Lockhart Post-Register (LPR) was notified that they have been selected as a grant recipient. “We are very pleased and honored to be given this opportunity to work with St. David’s Foundation on this project,” stated LPR owner, Dana Garrett.

Local journalism remains a cornerstone of a healthy, thriving community. Strong local news not only keeps residents informed, but also fosters healthy civic dialogue and deepens engagement on the issues that influence health and well-being throughout our region. Without it, people are less informed, less engaged, and less likely to participate in civic life – from voting to staying aware of public health and safety concerns.

The goal of this funding opportunity was to support local media organizations and community-centered journalism that strengthens local coverage of health and social issues impacting Central Texans, particularly those facing the greatest health disparities.

This initiative aimed to strengthen equity-focused, community-informed local reporting on the factors that influence health and well-being.

Another focus was to strengthen the capacity and durability of local news organizations serving diverse and underrepresented communities. Also to foster collaboration and connection among journalists, storytellers, and community partners was a goal for the grant.

Funding will also be used to elevate the voices and lived experiences of Central Texans most affected by health inequities

Twenty-one of the 63 applicant organizations were awarded grants across five counties through this open call. These grants align with the Foundation’s Civic Health funding priority and advance its 2030 Impact goal of increasing the number and strength of locally rooted networks in Central Texas communities with the greatest health needs.

The Foundation considered proposals from both non-profit and for-profit organizations. Proposals had to clearly articulate how the proposed project would align with the Foundation’s mission of advancing health equity and improving the health and well-being of those in the most underserved communities in Central Texas. The eligibility criteria required was that the applying entity must “demonstrate a commitment to journalistic integrity.” Meaning, the applicants work must adhere to journalistic integrity, ethics, and standards as outlined by guidelines from the Society of Professional Journalists.

The LPR proposed a multi-faceted approach to fulfilling the criteria in their application to St. David’s Foundation. The grant funding will help bring newsworthy information to the underserved readers of the LPR in Caldwell County in print and online platforms.

Beginning in May, the LPR will introduce a weekly 2- page feature that will have various articles pertaining to health topics and how they affect the area. Alongside these subjects will be a list of area resources and the services they offer to residents of Caldwell County.

In an effort to educate younger readers on various topics, LPR is collaborating with Kid’s Scoop, a nationally recognized group specializing in engaging young readers. This partnership will allow LPR to publish a page with news, puzzles and activities for kids to enjoy.

The LPR believes these pages will provide meaningful benefit to our readers. To maximize their impact and ensure broad accessibility, all content will be published in both English and Spanish, allowing the majority of readers in Caldwell County to engage with and benefit from the information.

The LPR recognizes that some of the individuals who could benefit most from the coverage may not be able to afford to purchase the newspaper. . To ensure access, the LPR is committed to printing an additional 500 complimentary newspapers each week and distributing them to various locations throughout Caldwell County, reaching residents who may not otherwise have access to local coverage. In addition, LPR will offer free digital subscriptions to underserved readers, providing access on phones, computers, and tablets.

Together, these efforts help ensure that any resident who wants to stay informed can do so through either print or digital platforms. Each awardee will receive a one-time, 24-month grant. The award size was determined by the Foundation, based on the scale, impact, and sustainability of the proposed work, the organization’s potential for long-term impact and sustainability, and the organization’s current annual budget.

Applications were reviewed and evaluated based on scores determined by the “Rubric for Decision-Making”. There was no set minimum or maximum grant amount suggested. When applicants submitted their application, they were required to provide a project amount and budget that aligns with the actual scope of their proposed work.

“The LPR is excited and eager to spread the news to those that will benefit most from the information that we will include in our rural community newspaper,” stated Garrett.

Upon implementation of the program, a complete list of the distribution locations for the complimentary issues will be published in the newspaper and online. To start receiving a free online subscription please call the LPR office at 512-398-4886 and sign up.