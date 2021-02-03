As Super Bowl LV season begins, spread the word: fans don’t let fans drive drunk Share:







Content courtesy Elsie Lacy-County Extension Agent –Family and Community Health

Super Bowl LV is right around the corner, falling on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021. This year, the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is teaming up with Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service to remind football fans and Super Bowl partygoers that designated drivers are the best defense against the dangers of drunk driving.

When Super Bowl celebrations involve alcohol, plan for a ride home with a sober driver. NHTSA and AgriLife Extension want to remind everyone: Fans Don’t Let Fans Drive Drunk.

If hosting a Super Bowl LV party, prepare plenty of snacks and non-alcoholic beverages for guests and the designated drivers. Additionally, do not serve alcohol to minors. If an underage person drinks and drives, the person who provided the alcohol can be held liable for any damage, injury, or death caused by the underage driver. In fact, the alcohol contributor can face jail time if they host a party where alcohol is served to people under 21.

“Everyone wants to have a good time on Super Bowl night, so we want our community folks to plan safe rides home if they plan to be out at a party,” said AgriLife Extension Family and Community Health Agent Elsie Lacy, Caldwell County. “Even one drink can impair judgement. You should never put yourself, or others, at risk because you made the choice to drink and drive. Even one drink can be one too many.”

When heading out for a night of Super Bowl fun, make a game plan and follow these simple tips for a safe and happy evening:

Remember: It is never OK to drive drunk. Designate a sober driver or plan to use public transportation or a ride service to get home safely after drinking.

Use the community’s sober ride program if available.

If a drunk driver is seen on the road, contact local law enforcement immediately.

Have a friend who is about to drink and drive? Take their keys away and make arrangements to get them home safely.

Try to social distance and wear a mask to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Remember: Choosing to drive drunk may result in legal and financial hardships, diminished reputation, vehicle loss, and even loss of life. Everyone should know by now that it is illegal to drive impaired. Even still, thousands die each year in drunk-driving-related crashes. In 2018, a sobering 10,511 people were killed in drunk-driving crashes. Punishment for being caught drinking and driving will result in jail time, loss of driver’s license, loss of vehicle, and pay up to $10,000 in attorney’s fees, fines, car towing, higher insurance rates, and lost wages.