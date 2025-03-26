Commissioners vote to reorganize Environmental Enforcement Unit Share:







LPR staff

Caldwell County Commissioners voted this week to take steps to reorganize the county’s Environmental Enforcement Unit (EEU). The unit, has experienced attrition lately with former administrative staff making moves to other departments and law enforcement personnel taking new jobs elsewhere. The action was taken Tuesday morning during Commissioners Court.

However, the department could see further changes when the county completes its search for a new salaried planner who would manage the county code enforcement officer. Commissioners voted to divide the department’s duties and assets between the Unit Road Department and the county’s four Constables’ offices.

A truck previously used by the EEU will be transferred to the Unit Road Department to use for cleaning up illegal dump sites, and the county will hire two additional unit road workers who will be tasked with cleanup calls.

Meanwhile, the four constables’ offices will investigate illegal dump sites, with each one responding to calls in its precinct. Commissioners voted to pay a $1,200 stipend to each office for one month to account for the extra workload. After a month, commissioners said they would have a better idea of how much to budget for each office.

“I think about 70 percent of the cost comes from Precinct 4,” Judge Hoppy Haden said. “Lytton Springs and Dale have the most problems (with illegal dumping sites).”

The EEU department budget also covers the cost of an employee in the district attorney’s office tasked with prosecuting cases.

In other business: