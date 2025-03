Keep Lockhart Beautiful receives Pickin’ Panel donation Share:







Sally Daniel, President of Keep Lockhart Beautiful, received a $500 donation as the charity of Kyle Mooty’s (left) choice for winning The Original Black’s Barbecue Pickin’ Panel. Chad Nevill, Manager of The Original Black’s BBQ in Lockhart, sponsor of the Pickin’ Panel, was also on hand for the donation. The Lockhart Post-Register donated the money for the winning charity. Courtesy photo