Freedom Community of St. John Colony to have special event Saturday







Special to the LPR

A historical significance of a trailblazer to the Freedom Community of St. John Colony, Andrew Davis will be featured, and the legacy of 99-year-old Tessie Tutt will be honored.

Tutt is a cousin of Davis. She is also St. John Colony’s second-oldest surviving descendant.

The event will be Saturday, March 29, at 11 a.m. at St. John Colony Civic Center, 189 Carter Road in Dale.

The featured speaker will be Dougie Davis.

Presentations will be by Caldwell County Commissioner Dyral Thomas, Gracy Hill, secretary of St. John 19th Body, and Rosie Darby, the inaugural event coordinator.

There will be food at the event. Donations will be accepted at the door.

For more information, contact Darby at 512-751-9919, or Marshall Hill a 512-914-0348.