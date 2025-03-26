Why Lytton Springs must incorporate Share:







Dear Editor,

Lytton Springs has grown into a thriving community, yet we remain an unincorporated area without the local government necessary to manage our own future. With an estimated 6,000 residents, we are no longer just a rural settlement — we are a town in need of self-governance.

Incorporation would give us control over zoning, infrastructure, and public safety, ensuring that decisions affecting our community are made by those who live here, not by county officials unfamiliar with our needs.

Currently, we rely on Caldwell County for essential services, but as our population grows, so do our challenges. Roads need maintenance, water and sewage infrastructure require expansion, and new businesses need clear guidelines for development.

Without incorporation, we lack the authority to address these issues effectively. By forming our own city government, we can create policies that prioritize Lytton Springs’ interests, attract investment, and improve residents’ quality of life.

It’s time we take control of our community’s destiny. I urge my fellow residents to support the incorporation effort and join the upcoming community meeting to discuss how we can make Lytton Springs a city that serves its people.

Randy Lester Laney

Lytton Springs