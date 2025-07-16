Free county dump available Share:







Your Constable and our Environmental Crimes Unit continue to work hard cracking down on illegal dumping and protecting the land, air, and wildlife we all love here in Central Texas. But they can’t do it alone, they need YOUR help.

There’s a FREE and legal way to dispose of your household junk, old furniture, brush, and more at 5200 N Highway 183 North Bound Lockhart, TX.

It’s simple, it’s free, and it keeps our community clean. The facility is open from 7:30 am to 4 pm Monday-Friday.

Caldwell County residents are permitted to drop-off items at no additional charge only with a government issued ID. Residents are allowed to drop off once a week per household. Loads cannot exceed 6 cubic yards. The facility provided is an open top dumpster that customers must unload items into themselves. No commercial, business or industrial drop-off shall be permitted for the free drop-off. Additional charges may be added for not properly disposing of items.

Facility Permit rules include:

•All incoming loads must be secured and/or properly covered, enclosed or tarped or they will be subject to an additional charge.

•Hazardous wastes are not accepted

•Salvaging and scavenging are prohibited.

•Posted speed limits must be obeyed.

•Heavy equipment has the right of way at all times.

The following items are prohibited:

Lead acid batteries, used motor oil, used oil filters, whole, used or scrap tires, refrigerators, freezers, air conditioners and any items containing chlorinated fluorocarbons (CFC), bulk or non-containerized liquid waste, regulated hazardous waste, polychlorinated Biphenyls (PCB) medical waste, paint, sewage, sludge, grease trap waste, grit trap waste, dead animals or slaughterhouse waste, liquid waste from conditionally exempt small quantity generators and out of state waste.

Contaminated soil that exceeds 1,500 parts per million (ppm) or a constituent of concern exceeding levels in 335.521 (a)(1), table 1.

Class 1 industrial solid wastes, except for wastes that are Class 1 only because of asbestos content.

Landfill not liable for personal injury or damage to property.