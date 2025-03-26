Reaching New Heights Share:







Top, the crowd joined firefighters in the “Pushing-In” of Quint 2 during the traditional ceremony. Photos by Anthony Collins.

By Leesa Teale, LPR Publisher

On Friday, March 21, Lockhart Fire Department held the age old traditional “Pushing-In” of a new ladder truck at Lockhart Station 2. Colby Kelley, Engineer for Lockhart Fire Department stated, “This ceremony is a tradition that fire departments have done for many years when they place a new piece of equipment into service.”

A crowd of approximately 200 people gathered to join local firemen and city officials introduce and place the new ladder truck, named “Quint 2”, into service.

Thirty-five-year veteran and Fire Chief Randy Jenkins opened the ceremony and invited Pastor Pete Arciniegu of Calvary Chapel Lockhart to give the blessing of the truck. Arciniegu asked for God to bless this truck as it went into service and ask that He protects and watches over all those who use it while serving the community.

Jenkins expressed the addition was much needed for Lockhart and Caldwell County. “This is the first ladder truck to be placed into service for Lockhart and Caldwell County. The cost of the new unit was approximately $1.3 million dollars, but the value it brings to the residents and business owners is priceless.” The funding for the truck was made possible by various sources including grant money.

Quint 2, with a ladder reaching upwards 65 feet, joins the to fleet of 4 other in-service units that the department has currently. “Even though it is an expensive piece of equipment, this truck will be in service for 25 years or more,” stated Jenkins as it is not one that will be used as much as the other trucks for fire calls. The truck holds 500 gallons of water and has the ability to pump 1,000 gallons a minute when fighting a fire.

Mayor of Lockhart, Lew White, stated, “This is a proud significant moment for Lockhart as we are not here just to mark the addition of this truck but to honor the dedication of the members of the fire department.” With the growth we are seeing with new larger and taller housing under construction, White stated, “This truck will be invaluable and ensure the fire department can best serve the residents of our community.” White thanked the fire department staff for their service and continued dedication to the community of Lockhart.

The new shiny red Quint 5 was staged out front of Station 2 and beside the old shiny red 1921 Lockhart Fire Department truck. With the wood ladder and loud clanging bell on the back, the 1921 unit served its purpose over 100 years ago. The 1921 presence was not only for display but also to play its significant role in the transferring of the water portion of the ceremony. Jenkins asked any past and present firefighters to join him in the transfer ceremony by lining up. A small red bucket was filled with water from the 1921 truck and hand passed through the line of firefighters making its way to Quint 2 where the bucket was emptied into the water vessel atop the truck.

Jenkins then asked for assistance in “pushing-in” the truck. Several of the crowd members, young and old, joined firefighters in pushing the truck into the bay of the fire house. The crowd erupted and cheered those who were able to push the truck into place as the ceremony concluded. Everyone being invited in the firehouse for refreshments and to get some cool Lockhart Fire Department swag.

Plans are currently underway to remodel and update Lockhart Fire Station 1 later this year. The process will take approximately 6 months or so according to Jenkins. Lockhart fire department has 14 fighters and is currently accepting applications for another staff member to join the unit.

Above, Firefighters performed the transferring of the water from the 1921 fire truck to the new ladder truck.

Above, Oliver Simons, age 3, of Lockhart came prepared for duty with his fire jacket and hat. He enjoyed taking the seat of the 1921 truck.