Lions shine with District 25-5A basketball honors

LISD

The Lockhart Lions’ boys basketball team has made a strong impact in a very tough District 25-5A, with several players earning recognition for their outstanding performances both on and off the court.

Dareon Loggins led the charge as a 1st Team All-District performer, showcasing his skill, determination, and leadership throughout the season. His play was a key factor in the team’s success, and his hard work was duly recognized by the district coaches.

Meanwhile, Jay Villalobos was named to the 2nd Team All-District, an honor that reflects his consistent contribution to the team. Villalobos’ ability to perform in high-pressure moments was a vital asset to the Lions.

In addition to these honors, John Camacho, Jordan Ortiz, and DJ Anthony each earned Honorable Mention All-District distinctions. This trio’s strong performances were a major part of the team’s overall success, and their contributions didn’t go unnoticed by the district coaches.

Lockhart’s players also stood out in the classroom, with Camacho, Ivan Gutierrez, Roman Moreno, and Anthony earning spots on the Academic All-District team.

Lockhart Boys Basketball Head Coach Collin Hart expressed pride in the team’s achievements, noting that the awards were a testament to the hard work and commitment shown by all players, both in the classroom and on the court.