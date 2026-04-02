Lockhart Track Team sets a new school record Share:







By Anthony Collins

LPR Editor



Members of the record setting team include, left to right, Kaidyn Roland-Brite, Dae’Jon James, George McGee, Bob Estrada. Photo courtesy of Lockhart ISD.

The Lockhart Lions boys 4×200-meter relay team turned in another electrifying performance Thursday at the Vista Ridge Ranger Relays, finishing second overall while rewriting the school record books once again.

Clocking a blistering 1:27.98, the Lions shattered their own program mark for the second time, continuing a remarkable run of form early in the season. In a highly competitive field, Lockhart surged past district rivals and top contenders before finishing just behind East View Patriots. The Lions also edged out Cedar Park Timberwolves and Weiss Wolves, signaling their strength against familiar district competition.

The record-setting quartet, Daejon James, Kaidyn Roland Brite, George McGee, and Bob Estrada, combined speed, precision, and clean handoffs to deliver one of the fastest times in school history.

With another record now in the books, the Lions continue to build momentum as they push deeper into the track season, proving they are a relay squad to watch across the region.