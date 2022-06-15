Lockhart water customers encouraged to conserve through the hot summer months￼ Share:







City of Lockhart

It may only be June, but temperatures in Lockhart, along with the rest of Central Texas, continue to rise. When the mercury goes up, so does water usage. The City of Lockhart has been in mandatory water rotation all year to reduce the city’s peak water usage and delay the need for larger infrastructure required to deliver everyone’s total water need on a per-day basis.

According to the National Integrated Drought Information System, Lockhart’s current drought classification is D1-Moderate Drought. This category generally means conditions could cause damage to crops, fire risk is high, some water shortages are developing, or imminent, and voluntary water use restrictions are requested. As Central Texas continues to experience higher-than-average temperatures this year with lower to no precipitation, drought conditions are expected to progress. Additional water conservation measures may be utilized when drought patterns continue to intensify.

While Lockhart has sufficient water sources, conservation remains essential to ensure the community continues to have these resources through the summer and beyond. Here are a few water conservation tips from the Texas Water Development Board to help you get started:

Only water your lawn when necessary and follow the City’s odd/even watering schedule based on the last number of your street address:

Even street addresses (2, 4, 6, 8, 0) may water on Sundays and Thursdays from midnight to 10 a.m., and/or 7 p.m. to midnight.

Odd street addresses (1, 3, 5, 7, 9) may water on Saturdays and Wednesdays from midnight to 10 a.m., and/or 7 p.m. to midnight.

NOTE: Irrigation of landscaped areas is permitted at any time if it is by means of a hand-held hose, a faucet-filled bucket or watering can of five gallons or less, or drip irrigation system.

This alternating watering schedule significantly reduces the peak effect of everyone wanting to water at the same time and is a proactive strategy for helping your water utility meet current and future water needs.

* Take short showers, instead of baths.

* Repair leaky faucets, indoors and out.

* Repair leaky toilets.

* Only run the dishwasher when it’s full.

* Run full loads of laundry.

* When washing a car, wet it quickly, then use a bucket of water to wash the car. Turn on the hose to final rinse.