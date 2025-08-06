Lockhart’s first-ever Children’s Business Fair sparks big dreams from small business owners Share:







LOCKHART, TEXAS — On August 2, the pocket park located beside Lockharty Post-Register in downtown Lockhart saw something brand new—young entrepreneurs with pop-up booths, proudly launching their very first businesses under the Texas summer sun.

There was lemonade, of course, but also sweet treats like pralines, collectibles, on-demand printed T-shirts, lip gloss, colorful hair bows, and handmade 3D creations from a kidpreneur raising funds to upgrade his one-color printer to a full-color model.

One young business owner even set up a remote control car derby, charging $5 per race—blending play and profit like a true business boss.

“We saw courage, charisma, creativity, and commerce today,” said co-founder Amy Engelmann, a longtime entrepreneur and community advocate. “I’m so proud of them. The fair was designed to bring out the kind of heart and hustle we love to see shine bright—and I can’t wait to witness what these kids do next.”

Following the fair, Game Day Sports Bar provided free pizza and unlimited arcade games for all participants—a well-earned celebration for the hardworking kidpreneurs and a chance to relax together as a community.

“This is just the beginning,” said Rosario “Chayo” Rodriguez, co-founder, little league coach, and owner of Chayo’s Paint and Auto Body. “Lockhart has always supported its own—and today we saw that same love poured into our youngest entrepreneurs.”

Local Businesses Step In to Mentor and Support

The Lockhart Children’s Business Fair was fueled by a powerful belief: that small-town businesses can link arms with young entrepreneurs to build something unforgettable.

Local businesses didn’t just attend—they invested. Sage Capital Bank provided money pouches and financial guidance to participants, helping equip them with basic money management skills and encouraging strong banking relationships early on.

“Sage Capital Bank is proud to support Lockhart’s youngest entrepreneurs,” said Gabby Parra. “It’s never too early to start smart money habits—and we’re excited to help these kids take their first steps in business.”

Mario’s Tacos hosted the pre-fair workshop at their restaurant, opening after hours so kids could brainstorm ideas and meet community mentors face-to-face.

“We’ve served a lot of tacos over the years, but hosting Lockhart’s future entrepreneurs? That’s a whole new flavor of awesome,” said Mario, owner of Mario’s Tacos. “We’re honored to support their big ideas in our small town.”

A Spark That’s Just Getting Started

Organizers say this is just the beginning. Plans are already in motion for an even bigger fair next year, with more mentors, more hands-on workshops, and more opportunities for kids to experience the power of turning ideas into action.

Lockhart showed up—and showed these kids that dreams, hard work, and community support are the real building blocks of success.

Lockhart showed up—and showed these kids that dreams, hard work, and community support are the real building blocks of success.