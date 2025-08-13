Lone Star Realty Share:







Bringing honest and heart to Lockhart’s real estate market

By Anthony Collins

LPR Editor

In the heart of downtown Lockhart, where historic homes line the streets and new developments are reshaping the community, Lone Star Realty has built a reputation not just for buying and selling property, but for building relationships grounded in honesty and care.

In 2017, Michelle Harmon, a Lockhart High School alumni, ventured out as a one woman show to open her own real estate agency, Lone Star Realty. This step grew from her lifelong love of real estate and a desire to mentor others. “I had worked with some fantastic brokers in the past and they inspired me to start my own company,” Harmon said. “I love teaching, and it makes me happy to see my agents succeed. There’s nothing like seeing someone you have mentored make their first sale and get their first big check. It’s exciting for both of us.” Lone Star Realty has now grown to nine real estate sales agents.

Harmon’s admiration for Lockhart’s architecture started in her teenage years, when she would drive around at lunch, taking in the city’s historic homes. Today, that appreciation fuels a personalized approach that she says sets her agency apart. “We go above and beyond to help our clients,” Harmon explained. “We’re happy with them when things go great, and equally sad when they don’t. Honesty comes above all else.”

As the local market slows, Lone Star Realty is doubling down on relationship-building, leaning into social media to stay connected and tapping into new home builder deals to better serve clients.

One of Harmon’s proudest practices is what she calls “giving the whole story.” Instead of focusing solely on closing a sale, her team walks clients through the full financial picture, whether that means breaking down the hidden costs of building a home or helping them evaluate resale value. “It’s not all about making the sale,” Harmon said. “It’s about guiding clients to make the right decisions.”

When asked if there has ever been a “most memorable” sale and she said no because they are all memorable to her.

Harmon recently took another big step in her real estate career, she purchased her first home and became a first time investor. Seeing the great potential for a great return on investment in the future Harmon purchased one of the newly built homes by Lennar in the newer Summerside subdivision in Lockhart. The property as well as nearly 100 more properties are managed by Harmon and her staff.

Her advice to buyers and sellers in today’s market is simple: start with a trusted lender, then work with an experienced, licensed Realtor, and do your homework.

Seventeen years into her career, Harmon’s mission hasn’t changed: to ensure every client walks away informed, confident, and treated like family, because at Lone Star Realty, success is measured not just in transactions, but in trust.

Harmon is married to Jimmy Johnson, who she works with daily and the doting mother of three daughters and the best Mimi to 6 grandkids.