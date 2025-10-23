Loop & Lil’s Pizza: A cool spot for a hot slice of pizza pie Share:







By Anthony Collins

LPR Editor

Screenshot

Just a block off Lockhart’s historic courthouse square, the smell of fresh dough and the warm glow from Loop & Lil’s Pizza can stop you in your tracks.

Since opening in 2015, this cozy Main Street pizzeria has been tossing pies, building community, and serving up some of the best slices in Caldwell County.

Owners Miranda and Richard Platt, along with Chris Hoyt, call Loop & Lil’s “the oldest best friend-owned pizzeria in Lockhart,” a fitting description for a place built on friendship, grit, and plenty of flour dust. The trio spent years dreaming up their perfect pizza joint during late-night talks in Austin before finally taking the leap.

“We all took a huge leap of faith,” Miranda recalls. “At first, we were only open Wednesday through Sunday from 4 to 9 p.m. But people showed up. The town really embraced us.”

Their journey began back in 2010 when the idea first took shape. By 2012, they were scouting Lockhart’s downtown, but life delayed the plan. Three years later, in 2015, the doors at 107 North Main Street finally opened, and Lockhart’s pizza scene changed forever.

The name Loop & Lil’s pays tribute to songwriter Townes Van Zandt’s pet parakeets, mentioned in his song “If I Needed You.” All three owners are fans of Van Zandt’s music, and one lyric in particular, “Loop and Lil agree, she’s a sight to see,” seems perfectly suited to their glowing shopfront today.

At its core, Loop & Lil’s prides itself on simplicity done right. The dough made fresh daily with just water, flour, olive oil, salt, yeast, and a touch of sugar is naturally vegan and proofed for two days before baking in a 550-degree brick oven.

The menu mixes tradition with creativity: handmade meatballs, sausage ground from pork shoulder, house-made dressings, and toppings that range from truffle oil and artichokes to goat cheese. Their salad menu even earned the title of “Best Salad” in this year’s Best of Caldwell County awards.

One standout tradition is their ‘Pizza of the Week’, where the team crafts specialty pies with playful names like “The Hamarillo By Morning,” “I Go Oaxacan After Midnight,” and “The One-Eyed, One-Horned Flying Pepperoni Eater.” Each limited-run creation keeps regulars coming back for another slice of surprise.

Ask anyone in town, and they’ll tell you Loop & Lil’s is more than a pizza joint, it’s part of Lockhart’s identity.

“Without the town embracing us, we wouldn’t exist,” Miranda says. “Every takeout order, every hashtag, every kid’s birthday party here that’s what keeps us going. It’s the community’s pizzeria now.”

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, locals rallied to support them with curbside orders and Favor deliveries. Even today, when lines stretch out the door on weekend nights, no one seems to mind waiting, it’s all part of the Loop & Lil’s experience.

Long known as Texas’ barbecue capital, Lockhart’s food scene has expanded in recent years. Coffee shops, art spaces, live music venues, and creative eateries have joined the downtown mix and Loop & Lil’s was one of the first to help spark that evolution.

Inside, the atmosphere is warm and welcoming soft lights, laughter, and the rhythm of an oven door swinging open. The bar serves Texas craft beers and a curated wine list, inviting guests to linger long after their plates are cleared.

Loop & Lil’s isn’t just about great pizza, it’s about community, connection, and the simple joy of sharing a meal.