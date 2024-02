LPG features Austin artist Share:







The Lockhart Post-Gallery presents “More Time to Forget,” an exhibition of paintings from Austin-based artist C.P. Harrison, during February beginning on First Friday, Feb. 2, from 5-8 p.m.

Harrison’s work highlights the residue of memory, exploring the poetry of abstract pop, and the joy of the misremembered. The exhibition is currently on view in the gallery and an official opening/meet the artist will take place on First Friday.