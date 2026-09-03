Luling designated Film Friendly Texas Certified Community Share:







Above, Like other films, no explicit small towns are ever named in the film Planet Terror, but it is set in rural Texas and was filmed near Luling.

Part of a double feature Quentin Tarantino and Robert Rodriguez made to emulate grindhouse films, Planet Terror is set in Rodriguez’s native central Texas and represents the culture of the people during a zombie attack.

A fun horror flick, Planet Terror is no earth-shattering work, but it embraces its grindhouse aesthetic well. Left, Zedler Mill as the backdrop in Death Proof.

AUSTIN – The Texas Economic Development & Tourism Office within the Office of the Governor today announced the City of Luling has been designated by the Texas Film Commission (TFC) as a Film Friendly Texas Certified Community after completing the multi-step training and certification process.

“Congratulations to the City of Luling on joining more than 200 Film Friendly Texas Certified Communities,” said Governor Greg Abbott. “The Texas Film Commission partners with communities in every region of the state to market their unique appeal and attract new investments in media production. Through ongoing Film Friendly Texas training, communities are prepared to support media production, spurring on-site spending at local businesses and creating good-paying jobs for Texans.”

“Luling’s designation as a Film Friendly Texas Certified Community will open the doors to new jobs, sound investments, and exciting tourism,” said Senator Judith Zaffirini. “This recognition is good for the city and good for our state as we continue to demonstrate the Lone Star State truly is film-friendly and understands the economic benefits of collaborating with the industry. Congratulations to local leaders and residents whose efforts will help showcase this wonderful Senate District 21 community to audiences across Texas and beyond.”

“Congratulations to the City of Luling on earning its designation as a Film Friendly Texas Certified Community,” said Representative Stan Gerdes. “Quentin Tarantino and Robert Rodriguez have already brought the historic Zedler Mill to the big screen. Now, this designation will help more filmmakers discover Luling’s unmistakable charm and see it as the perfect setting for their next production. That means new investment, new opportunities, and new jobs for the people of Luling.”

“This designation creates new opportunities for the City of Luling to be able to promote tourism, support local talent, and attract filmmakers looking for great locations like our beautiful Zedler Mill and our quaint downtown,” said Mayor CJ Watts. “This is an exciting time for the City of Luling, and we look forward to welcoming productions that will showcase our community while creating new economic opportunities.”

More than 200 Film Friendly Texas Certified Communities across the state receive ongoing training and guidance from the Texas Film Commission on media industry standards, best practices, and how to effectively accommodate on-location filming activity in their community.

For more than 50 years, the Texas Film Commission in the Texas Economic Development & Tourism Office has helped grow local jobs and economies by promoting Texas as the premier destination for film, television, commercial, animation, visual effects, video game, and extended reality production. To explore all that Film Friendly Texas Communities offer, visit: gov.texas.gov/film/page/fftx_overview. For cast, crew, and digital media job opportunities in Texas, visit: gov.texas.gov/film/hotline.

The Texas Economic Development & Tourism Office (EDT) within the Office of the Governor is tasked with marketing and promoting the state of Texas across the nation and around the world as the premier business location and travel destination. EDT works closely with communities and local, regional, and statewide economic development and tourism organizations, as well as partnering state agencies, to ensure Texas remains the best place to live, work, and visit.



Movies filmed in Luling, Texas

Movies that have been filmed in Luling include:

• Quentin Tarantino and Robert Rodriguez’s Grindhouse double feature (Planet Terror and Death Proof, both 2007

• The 1996 mystery drama Lone Star.

Filming Locations in Luling:

•Zedler Mill: The historic Zedler Mill Museum & Park served as a major filming backdrop.

In Planet Terror, it stood in for the “Bone Shack BBQ”.

In Death Proof, it acted as “Jasper’s Farm” where the characters test-drive a Dodge Challenger.

Town Settings: Lone Star used Luling along with other Texas towns like Del Rio, Laredo, and Eagle Pass to capture its border-region atmosphere.