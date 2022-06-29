Luling shooting suspect arrested￼ Share:







On Friday, June 24, at about 10:53 a.m., the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 100 block of Bugtussle Lane in Luling for a report of a shooting.

Through investigation, it was learned that an argument between two males led to the shooting. One male victim sustained an injury to his foot and received treatment. Michael Anthony Moore, 65, was placed under arrest for Aggravated Assault with deadly weapon ($150,000 bond) and Deadly conduct-discharge firearm ($75,000 bond) and is being held in the Caldwell County Jail.

If you have any questions or concerns, contact Patrol Lieutenant Kyle McConnell at 512-398-6777 ext. 4513, or email at kyle.mcconnell@co.caldwell.tx.us. For Public Information request, email piarequest@co.caldwell.tx.us.