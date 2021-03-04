March 4 funeral procession for Chief Deputy Constable for Caldwell Co. Precinct 4 Johnny Juarez Share:







Chief Deputy Constable for Caldwell Co. Precinct 4 Johnny Juarez, a prominent member of the community, was laid to rest on March 4 after losing his battle with COVID in late February.

The funeral was held at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Lockhart and followed with a 21-gun salute and the playing of Taps for the retired Marine. Local law enforcement, as well as the Lockhart Fire Department, took part in a funeral procession that went out to Litton Springs, and came back to downtown Lockhart.

John is survived by his mother Frances Juarez, Brother Jimmy Juarez, Sister Sandra Zieschang, his daughter Victoria Juarez, daughter Amber and her husband Danny Grant, and his adopted son Travis Williams.