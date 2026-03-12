Margie Mae Morris Gideon Bozarth Share:







Margie Mae Morris Gideon Bozarth passed away on March 3, 2026, at the age of 97. She was born in McMahan, TX to Lester and Ella Morris on November 16, 1928.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husbands, Glenn Gideon and Maurice Bozarth, daughter Leila Jan Gideon, siblings Bruce Morris, Thelma Galloway, Dorothy Morris, granddaughter, Lynn Rust, and grandson-in-law, Bobby Rocha.

Margie is survived by her daughters Glenda Hicks and her husband Bobby, and Lisa Schroeder, grandchildren, Diana Reliford and her husband Chris, Lana Rocha, Ryan Hicks and wife Macy, great grandchildren Nicholas Reliford, Nolan Rocha, and Mason Rocha, grandson-in-law, Mark Rust, 4 nieces and 2 nephews.

Serving as pallbearers are Bobby Hicks, Greg Hemphill, Rex Gideon, Chris Reliford, Ryan Hicks, Mark Rust, and Nicholas Reliford. Honorary pallbearers are Nolan Rocha and Mason Rocha.

A visitation was held on Sunday, March 8, 2026, from 2-3pm, at McCurdy Funeral Home. Funeral services were held Monday, March 9, 2026, at 2pm, at McCurdy Funeral Home. Burial followed to Jeffrey Cemetery.