Martha Jolene Schreiber Williams

October 26, 1936 – December 13, 2022

Martha Jolene Schreiber Williams, age 86, passed away peacefully on December 13, 2022, into the loving arms of her Savior. Jolene was born on October 26, 1936, in Luling to Milton Joe Schreiber and Martha Louise Germer Schreiber. She grew up on her parents’ farm in Maxwell and was big sister to Dennis Schreiber and Kathy Matthews. Jolene graduated from Lockhart High in 1954 and attended Texas Lutheran University for two years before marrying her high school sweetheart and love of her life, Perry Gordon Williams, in 1956. They raised five children together until his untimely death in 1978.

After working as a special education teacher’s aide for years, Jolene eventually completed her bachelor’s degree in education from Texas State University in 1985 where she was also a member of Kappa Delta Pi. She taught special education and second and fourth grade math, science, and social studies in Lockhart and Marble Falls school districts, respectively, before retiring in 2000.

Jolene will best be remembered for her love of shoes. She received her first glass shoe from her Oma Frieda Germer as a child. The two had a special affinity for each other. Jolene was the only grandchild who could speak German with Oma, as German was Jolene’s first language. From there her passion ignited to more than 100 shoes in her collection.

From an early age, Jolene enjoyed cooking. She would bargain with her mother to do all the cooking and kitchen clean up in the house just so she would not have to pick cotton in the fields. This is where she really began to perfect her recipes. Her apple and cinnamon coffee cake was a grandkid favorite, as well as her brown beans and Spanish rice at Christmas time.

Not known in her family for loving house work especially, Jolene preferred to focus her time and energies on her creative side. Jolene was a gifted artist who loved painting and jewelry and stain glass making. An avid seamstress, she made countless school clothes and formal dresses over the years. Jolene even made the wedding dress and two bridesmaids dresses for her daughter Melinda’s wedding. Her talent also extended to crochet and embroidery. As a quilter, Jolene had an eye and flair for color and pattern coordination producing some beautiful creations her family will cherish forever.

Retirement saw Jolene travel, have fun with her friends, and enjoy her grandkids and great-grandkids. She even passed on her appreciation of Gershwin music to some of her older granddaughters. She belonged to the Highland Lakes Quilt Guild, Alpha Chi Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma Society International, and the Red Hats Society. Additionally, Jolene was a charter member of the Falls on the Colorado Museum and took many fun trips with the Bluebonnet Travel Club.

A lifelong Lutheran, Jolene was baptized, confirmed, and married at Ebenezer Lutheran Church in Maxwell, where she grew up playing the church organ. As a young wife and mother, she also played the church organ at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Austin when she was a member. Jolene joined St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Marble Falls along with her family in 1976 where she sang in the choir and again served as church organist, as well as church council member in the late 1980s.

Jolene is preceded in death by her parents, Milton and Martha; her beloved Perry; her daughter, Lisa Gaye Williams Copeland; her brother, Dennis; and her great-grandson, Brody Wyatt Sivells.

Although she is already missed greatly, Jolene will live on in the hearts and memories of her loved ones. She is survived by her children, Gordon and Angela Williams; Bryan and Kerry Williams; Melinda Jo and Alan Sivells; Amy and Michael DeLeon; her sister, Kathy; grandchildren Elizabeth Williams (Joseph Carpenter); Krista (Ross) Martin; Taylor (Brittany) Williams; Toby (Becca) Williams; Wesley Williams; Amber (Brett) Cooper; April (Felipe) Martinez; Ashley (Colt) Damuth; Seth (Jenna) Sivells; Caleb (Felicia) Sivells; Joel Sivells, Paul Sivells; Keren Jo Sivells; Luke Sivells; Gabriel Sivells; Anna (Jonathan) Evans; Mark Sivells; Bethany Sivells; Charity Sivells; Grace Sivells; and Andrew Sivells; 24 great-grandchildren; and many other family members and friends.

A visitation will be held on December 16, 2022, from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. at Clements-Wilcox Funeral Home in Marble Falls. Services celebrating Jolene’s life will begin at 10 a.m. on December 17, 2022, at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Marble Falls with a 2 p.m. graveside service following at Memory Lawn Memorial Park in Martindale.

In memory of Jolene, please consider a donation to St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Marble Falls (http://stpetersmarblefalls.org/).

Online condolences may be made at: www.clementswilcoxfuneralhome.com