Martindale Health and Wellness Fair Saturday

The Martindale Library is having a second annual Health and Wellness Fair on Saturday, Sept. 16 at 413 Main Street from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Half Helen Optical Clinic for will be on hand for free eye exams for all. The Central Texas Dispute Resolution Center will be in attendance offering appointments for free legal aide. Area Agency on Aging will be helping Seniors, caregivers for seniors, and military veterans. They have valuable assistance for those aging or needing help. Dell Children’s Hospital will have information to help those with young children to find medical insurance, care, and general assistance for those in need.

AARP Tax Aide will be manning a table to explain how to get your federal income taxes completed for free during February through April 15. There will be a variety of state and county agencies with invaluable information.

For those who are caregivers for young or old, there are many who offer services directly to help the caregivers themselves.

The Health and Wellness Fair is free to attend.