Martindale set for Tree Lighting, and more

Special to the LPR

Martindale will have its 16th annual Downtown Tree Lighting on Friday, Dec. 1, from 6-6:15 p.m., but there will be more activities there on Main Street.

Beginning at 5 p.m., there will be local vendors selling homemade goods, a raffle by the Friends of the Martindale Library, music and caroling, movie and crafts at the library, and photos with Santa. Food and refreshments will be available for purchase.

The Tree Lighting is funded by the St. David’s Foundation.

Santa will have a police escort as he is driven by the Martindale Volunteer Fire Department, handing out candy bags for children as he passes through the neighborhoods. Parents will need to monitor all children when Santa is in the neighborhoods.

The Martindale Library is providing small candy bags for Santa to toss out to the children as he passes by. There will be a letter to Santa for the children to fill out included in each bag. The completed letters can be dropped off at the book drop located outside of the library at 411 Main Street. Make sure to include a return address to receive a reply from Santa.

The library will be providing song sheets for any carolers.

The library’s raffle involves a set of two natural wood Adirondack Chairs; a Countertop Wine Fridge; a one-night stay for two at the L’auberge Hotel Casino Resort in Lake Charles, Louisiana with a $75 food/beverage credit; a Generac 3600 gas-powered generator; and a 28-inch propane gas fire pit.