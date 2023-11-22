Martindale to hold kids event Dec. 2 Share:







OYOU – ownyourownuniverse.org – will host Merry Martindale & Kid Entrepreneurs on Saturday, Dec. 2, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event will be held at 413 Main Street at the Crook Store Building. The holiday market features kid entrepreneurs ages 8-18.

Visit the website for more information and to get the kids registered.

The event is free. Kids will sell their handcrafted products. Also, Santa will be on hand, and there will be a children’s holiday postcard coloring station.

There will be a bonus ticketed event for ages 10-and-above. OYOU will have a wreath-making workshop. Ticket prices includes instructions, teachers. And all supplies. Spaces are limited.