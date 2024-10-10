Mary Agnus (Cole) Hellums Share:







Just 2 weeks after her 82 birthday, Mary Agnus (Cole) Hellums passed away on. She was born on September 12, 1942, in Houston Texas, the only child of Louola and Gordon Cole. Mary graduated from Mount Carmel Catholic School- Houston before she joined the workforce. She has worked for Quality Beverage drink supplier, Continental Electric Motor Supply Company- Houston, at the Fondren Library at Rice University, and when her parents opened a floral shop in Houston, she took a few classes and learned to be a florist.

It was during her time working at Rice University that she met the love of her life, James Hellums, also known as Jimmie.

Together they loved to travel. Mary and Jimmie tried to pack as much travel into their trips as possible, they had once traveled 10 states in 10 days. They visited the Grand Canyon, the old sawmill in Tennessee, where Abraham Lincoln had lived, hiked the Smokey Mountains with their favorite place being Bardstown, Kentucky. At one point they purchased a beach house in Indianola to relax and fish, which they did often.

Mary is preceded in death by her parents and a daughter, Diana Taylor. She is survived by her husband of 48 years James (Jimmie) Royce Hellums, son-in-law Wayne Taylor, grandchild Robi Hellums and his wife Earlita, great grandchildren Matthew Hellums, Jamez Hellums and Johnathan Hellums and several great great grandchildren. Mary also leaves behind many friends who she considered family, whom she grew to know over the many years of her life.

The Hellums Family will receive friends on Friday, October 11, 2024, from 6-8 PM with a funeral service on Saturday, October 12th all at McCurdy Funeral Home with Pastor Steve Garcia presiding. A burial will follow at Jeffrey Cemetery.