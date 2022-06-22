Maxwell VFD brothers killed in Lockhart accident Share:







Two members of the Maxwell Community Volunteer Fire Department were killed Monday when their brush truck struck another vehicle in Lockhart, overturning the truck.

The deceased men have been identified as brothers Assistant Chief Jonathan (25) and Firefighter Hunter Coco (21). They were returning to their station after fighting a fire outside of Lockhart when the accident occurred. Jonathan had been with the Maxwell VFD since 2016 and Hunter for just more than a year.

The woman driving the car sustained minor injuries.

Lockhart Police and Fire Departments responded to the accident at the intersection of State Park Road (FM 20) and San Jacinto Street. Preliminary reports show the accident happened at about 1:48 p.m. when the driver of the car, headed southbound on San Jacinto Street, turned onto State Park Road. The brush truck hit the car, forcing the truck to roll over and killing the two firefighters.

State Park Road from S. Medina Street and Patton Road was shut down to traffic in the duration of the investigation. Lockhart Police, with the help of the Texas Department of Public Safety, are investigating the crash. LPD filed a summons for failing to yield right-of-way for the woman. A summons is similar to a citation.

According to a social media post by Maxwell VFD President Tony Collins, donations in support of Jonathon and Hunter Coco can be made to Maxwell Community Volunteer Fire Department, P. O. Box 216, Maxwell, TX 78656.