Arias chosen to lead Lions’ baseball

By Kyle Mooty

LPR Editor

San Juan Arias, introduced Monday as the new head baseball coach of Lockhart High School, wants a culture of winning baseball to be established with the Lions.

LHS qualified for its first back-to-back playoff berth in 54 years last season under Coach Trey Honeycutt (who has since taken over at Austin’s McCallum High). Arias wants postseasons to be expected at LHS, along with success once the Lions get there.

“I’m super excited in the direction of the program,” Arias said during a meet-and-greet with players and parents at the LHS Cafeteria. “You’ve had a taste of the playoffs. Now, let’s keep it going; second round, third round, get where we’re expected to be there year in and year out. I’ll give 100 percent all of the time and I expect it from you too. We want to build that culture where it’s expected.”

Arias comes to Lockhart after four seasons as the head coach at Nixon-Smiley High School, where his team made three playoff appearances.

A former first base standout at Texas Lutheran, Arias earned several honors for the Bulldogs, including1st Team All-Independent, 2nd Team All-West Division, and 2nd Team All-Region. He graduates from the Seguin college with a major in Exercise Science.

LHS Athletic Director Todd Moebes said he was especially excited of the direction of the baseball program with Arias at the helm.

“Playing and coaching baseball for over 30 years, Coach Arias brings a strong commitment to discipline and hard work with a goal for his kids to be successful on and off the field,” Moebes said.

Arias brought his family to the meet-and-greet, including a son, Xavier, who just completed his freshman season of baseball at Harding University in Searcy, Ark.

Arias stressed his beliefs in building a strong baseball program.

“Fundaments,” he said. “You may think, ‘I’ve done this before,’ but you’ve still got to catch. If you get 10 ground balls, you should field all 10. If you get 10 fly balls, you should catch all 10. We’ll have a workout regimen, stretching regimen, agilities, throwing programs. We will put the ball in play and put pressure on their defense.

“I’ve pretty much been around baseball all my life. My mother played fastpitch softball. I’m used to it. I love being on the field.”

Arias has also coached travel ball teams to championships.

“I want to personally get to know you and I want you to get to know me,” he said.