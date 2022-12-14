McCoy’s site plan approved with protected tree understanding￼ Share:







By Kyle Mooty

LPR Editor

McCoy’s Building Supply, which plans to open its 86th store in Lockhart once its new facility is built, addressed protected tree removal at last week’s meeting of the Lockhart City Council.

McCoy’s, headquartered in San Marcos, has been in business for 95 years and currently operates 85 building supply stores as well as three distribution facilities and two door manufacturing plants across Texas, New Mexico and Oklahoma.

The privately held family business has more than 3,400 employees.

The plan is to build a 18,000-square foot retail sales facility, a 7,200-SF attached warehouse, and a drive-thru lumber yard on the 12.8-acre site located at 1600 S. Colorado Street (Lockhart Industrial Park II). The search for a site took about a year.

“I want to express how excited we are to come to Lockhart as a company and as a family.,” said Vice-Chairman Reid McCoy. “My dad and I watched Lockhart for years dreaming one day that we could do business here. We wanted to be in the right location and he and I were involved in selecting this 12.8-acre site, which we purchased in May. We want to become an important and valued part of this community.”

Reid McCoy’s sister, Meagan McCoy Jones, is president and CEO of the company.

“We care about supporting the local community where we operate,” Reid McCoy said. “We are always closed on Sunday to allow our team a predictable day of rest. We plan to be here serving Lockhart for the long haul.”

The site development plan will preserve six of the eight protected trees on the site, and McCoy’s said it will add even more trees, increasing the number overall from 14 to 40.

The City Council approved the site plan with the condition that McCoy’s replaced the protected trees.

In other business:

City Manager Steve Lewis said Texas Monthly wants to return for another Barbecue Festival Nov. 4-5, 2023 (Saturday and Sunday).

“They felt they had great success,” Lewis said. “Of course, they can always tweak it and improve it.”

Councilmember Angie Gonzales-Sanchez was re-elected as Mayor Pro-Tem. The Mayor Pro-Tem performs the duties of the Mayor should White be absent or unavailable to work.

Also approved by the City Council was Douglas Foster’s reappointment to the Lockhart Economic Development Board.

Lockhart EMS has a new ambulance in service.

A 7.2-mile stretch of FM 2720 from SH 21 to SH 142 will be widened from two to four lanes by TxDot.

The Council approved the annexation of 197 acres south of State Park Road, west of Twin Island Drive and east of Arena Road. The area is known as the “Donut Hole.”

The City will hold a public hearing at its Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023 meeting regarding voluntary annexation of 92.52 acres on the east side of Lay Road. The plan is for single-family housing to be built on the site.