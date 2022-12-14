Original Black’s BBQ Teacher of the Week

Post Register

Name and grade you teach: Joann Alfier, First Grade Clear Fork Elementary.

What subjects do you teach? All subjects

Hometown: Lockhart. “Go Lions!”

Where did you graduate and with what degree(s)? “Bachelor’s degree in HE Family and Child Development and Educator Certification in Elementary Early Childhood Education — Elementary Self Contained from Texas State University (Southwest Texas State).”

Favorite thing(s) about teaching at Lockhart ISD: “The joy of witnessing academic and social growth in students. The opportunities for growth and development as an educator.”

How would your friends describe you? “Compassionate, Caring, Patient, Dependable.”

What values are most important to you? “Loyalty, integrity.”

Talents: “Baking.”

Favorite books: “Inspirational Fiction.”

Favorite music: “There are so many amazing genres. Contemporary Christian and jazz are my favorites.”

Hobbies: “Baking, gardening.”

What brings you hope? “My faith in God brings me hope.”

Family: “My family brings me joy daily!”

