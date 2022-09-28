McKinney, Lions roll to Homecoming victory￼ Share:







By Kyle Mooty

LPR Editor

On Friday night at Lions Stadium, Lockhart High School honored the class of 1973 and its 50-year reunion during homecoming festivities.

LHS senior running back Sean McKinney did his own form of honoring that class by rushing for 208 yards, including a 50-yard run and a 75-yard catch-and-run on a screen pass, as the Lions routed Cedar Creek, 56–21.

With the win, Lockhart improved to 4-1 on the season, and more importantly 1-0 in District 13.

The Lions travel Friday night to Veterans Memorial, where D.W. Rutledge Stadium is less than 10 miles from Selma. The Patriots are 3–1 overall on the season after an open date Friday.

McKinney and junior quarterback Ashton Dickens spearheaded a Lockhart offense that tallied 503 of its 507 yards in just three quarters before emptying its bench in the final period.

Dickens finished with 163 yards and one TD passing, while adding 134 and three scores on the ground.

Regarding Lockhart’s two-headed monster on offense, LHS Head Coach Todd Moebes said, “Obviously, a lot of other things go into that. Ashton and Sean are playing really, really well, but our offensive line is working hard and gelling together. They are really blocking down the field well. But yes, those two are really challenging for defenses.”

The lowlight of the night came for Lockhart with 9:09 remaining when standout defensive lineman Derik Rivas suffered a lower body injury and had to be helped off the field. His status is uncertain as he is still being evaluated, according to Moebes.

Lockhart took its opening position and wasted a little time, scoring in just three please to cap a 69-yard Drive when Dickins scored on a keeper as he swept to the left and sprinted 46 yards to paydirt. Omar Ocampo, who would have a very busy night, booted the PAT with 9:38 left in the first quarter and Lockhart leading 7-0.

Cedar Creek responded 12-play, 75-yard drive, helped by a fourth-and-2 conversion on a fake punt. The drive was capped off by a 14-yard TD pass from Bryan Allen to Kole Masters. David Chavez’s PAT tied the game at 7-7 with 3:34 left in the opening frame.

Lockhart regained the lead early in the second period on the first of three Ocampo field goals, this one from 30 yards out with 11:01 left in the half to give the Lions a 10-7 advantage.

Cedar Creek took its only lead of the game with 7:19 left in the second quarter when Allen rolled to his left and found the end zone following a 13-yard run. Chavez’s kick made it 14-10 Eagles.

Following Dickens’ second pass interception of the game, Lockhart’s Quavon Reese intercepted the first of his two passes to give the ball back to the Lions. It took just three plays for LHS to cover 58 yards, the final 30 on a weaving and darting run by Dickens. Ocampo’s PAT made it 17-14 LHS with 3:26 left in the half.

Ocampo would add a 26-yard field goal with 58 seconds remaining until intermission for a 20-14 Lockhart lead.

Lockhart turned the ball over on its first play of the second half, but the defense came through again, this time when Reese lowered the boom on Allen, causing a fumble. Zakaya Gathings recovered the loose ball.

The Lions then drove 43 yards and scored on Dickens’ 1-yard run with 6:39 left in the third. A botched snap on the PAT left the score at 26-14.

On Cedar Creek’s ensuing possession, Reese stepped in front of Allen’s pass and returned it 48 yards for a touchdown with 3:33 left in the quarter. Ocampo’s PAT made it 33-14.

Cedar Creek used a 50-yard run right up the middle by K’Veahom Houston to pull within 33-21 following Chavez’s PAT with 1:00 left in the third, but that was the last time the Eagles would find paydirt.

On the very next play from scrimmage, Lockhart found the end zone again, this time on a 75-yard screen pass from Dickens to McKiney, who broke several tackles on his sprint downfield. Ocampo’s kick made it 40-21 with 44 seconds left in the third quarter.

Following an interception by Bart Key with two seconds left in the quarter, Lockhart scored on the second play of the final period when McKinney pounced in from a yard out. Another botched snap on the PAT left the score at 46-21.

Rivas was injured with 9:09 remaining, but Gathings scooped it up and recovered another Cedar Creek fumble on the very next play, this time racing in from 25 yards out for the TD. Ocampo’s kick gave Lockhart a 53-21 lead with 8:58 remaining.

“Turnovers are something we’ve got to continue getting,” Moebes said. “It’s big and they really help your team. Anytime you can score a non-offensive touchdown, it gives you momentum.”

Lockhart’s defense forced Cedar Creek into five turnovers and limited the Eagles to just 108 yards rushing on 45 attempts. Aside from Houston’s long TD run, Cedar Creek ran for just 58 yards on its other 45 attempts.

Lockhart gave Ocampo a chance to kick a 46-yard field goal with 3:22 remaining, and the junior reciprocated with a strong boot through the uprights for the final margin, 56-21.

“Veterans Memorial is very talented,” Moebes said of the Lions’ next opponent. “They have explosive players across the board and their defense is playing really well. They close the gap very quickly.”

The Patriots shut out San Antonio MacArthur earlier this season, 55-0. Lockhart’s offense meanwhile has average just under 500 yards (498.3) per game in its last four outings.

* * *

5A-2, Region IV District 13

District All

Lockhart 1-0 4-1

Liberty Hill 1-0 4-1

Pieper 1-0 1-4

Veterans Memorial 0-0 3-1

Tivy 0-1 2-3

Bastrop 0-1 0-5

Cedar Creek 0-1 0-5

Sept. 23 games

Lockhart 56, Cedar Creek 21

Liberty Hill 63, Tivy 6

San Antonio Pieper 30, Bastrop 21

Veterans Memorial was OPEN

Sept. 30 schedule

Lockhart at Veterans Memorial

Liberty Hill at Cedar Creek

Bastrop at Tivy

Pieper is open

STATISTICS

Score by Quarters

Cedar Creek 7 7 7 0 — 21

Lockhart 7 13 20 16 — 56

TEAM STATS Cedar Creek Lockhart

First Downs 13 18

Rushes-Yards 46-108 34-344

Passing 11-27-3 7-14-1

Passing Yards 167 163

Total Yards 275 507

Punts-Avg. 3-44.7 —

Penalties-Yards 10-60 2-20

Fumbles-Lost 4-2 2-2

Time of Possession 32:06 15:54

INDIVIDUAL STATS

RUSHING

CEDAR CREEK — Houston 7-59, Dubee 1-20, Fithugh 10-19, Allen 23-7, Masters 1-3, Nino 1-2, Rose 1-1, team 1-(-3). LOCKHART — McKinney 17-208, Dickens 14-134, Gonzales 1-4, Mendez 1-(-2), team 1-0.

PASSING

CEDAR CREEK — Allen 10-25-3-163, Dubee 1-2-0-5. LOCKHART — Dickens 6-13-1-143.

RECEIVING

CEDAR CREEK — Ka. Masters 3-82, Rose 2-50, Ko. Masters 1-17, Thomas 1-7, Fithugh 1-5, Hughston 1-5, Roberts 1-1. LOCKHART — McKinney 1-75, Herzog 3-39, Reese 2-34, Jackson 1-15.

* * *

SCORING

First Quarter

LOCKHART — Dickens 46 run (Ocampo kick), 9:38

CEDAR CREEK — Ko. Masters 14 pass from Allen (Chavez kick), 3:34

Second Quarter

LOCKHART — Ocampo 30 field goal, 11:01

CEDAR CREEK — Allen 13 run (Chavez kick), 7:19

LOCKHART — Dickens 30 run (Ocampo kick), 3:26

LOCKHART — Ocampo 26 field goal, :58

Third Quarter

LOCKHART — Dickens 1 run (run fail), 6:39

6:39

LOCKHART — Reese 48 interception return (Ocampo kick), 3:33

CEDAR CREEK — Houston 50 run (Chavez kick), 1:00

LOCKHART — McKinney 75 pass from Dickens (Ocampo kick), :44

Fourth Quarter

LOCKHART — McKinney 1 run (run fail), 11:25

LOCKHART — Gathings 25 fumble return (Ocampo kick), 8:58

LOCKHART — Ocampo 46 field goal, 3:22