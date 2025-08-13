Midnight Madness kicks of football season Share:







By Anthony Collins

LPR Editor

What an incredible night at Lions Stadium for Midnight Madness. The stands were alive with cheers as the high school football teams took the field, giving fans a first look at the hard work they’ve been putting in all summer.

Under the glow of the stadium lights, players showcased their skills, coaches set the tone for the season ahead.

The Lockhart cheerleaders and Lionettes fired up the sidelines, the band filled the air with music, vendors served up delicious food, fans tailgated and families waved signs and banners in a true display of hometown pride.

This year’s inaugural Midnight Madness was more than just a football showcase, it was a celebration of community, teamwork, and the unshakable Lockhart spirit. The Lion pride and spirit shines bright under the Friday night lights. As the season begins, one thing is certain: Lockhart is ready to roar.